Who's Playing

Grambling State Tigers @ Florida Gators

Current Records: Grambling State 1-1, Florida 2-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida

Stephen C. O'Connell Center -- Gainesville, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Grambling State Tigers are taking a road trip to face off against the Florida Gators at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. The Tigers might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 22 turnovers on Friday.

Grambling State will head into Friday's matchup out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Friday after a huge 50-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Ole Miss by a score of 66-64. The loss hurts even more since the Tigers were up 39-27 with 17:24 left in the second.

Grambling State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ernest Ross, who posted 14 points along with eight rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, one look at the score and it should come as no surprise that Florida was far and away the favorite against Jacksonville on Thursday. Florida was the clear victor by an 81-60 margin over Jacksonville. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Gators have posted since January 13th.

Florida's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Alex Condon, who made all 7 shots he took racking up 23 points plus two blocks, and Alijah Martin, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus six steals. What's more, Condon also racked up two threes, the most he's had since back in November of 2023. Sam Alexis was another key player, earning ten points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Florida was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Jacksonville only racked up 11.

Grambling State's loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for Florida, they pushed their record up to 2-0 with the victory, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Grambling State took a serious blow against Florida in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, falling 96-57. Can Grambling State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Grambling State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gators as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Florida won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.