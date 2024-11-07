The Jacksonville Dolphins will visit the No. 21 Florida Gators in an in-state rivalry matchup on Thursday's college basketball schedule. Both teams are 1-0, and this will be Florida's first home game, as well as Jacksonville's first road test. The Gators boast a 32-5 all-time record versus the Dolphins, with their last matchup being a Florida victory in 2015.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators favored by 24.5 points in the latest Florida vs. Jacksonville odds, per SportsLine consensus. The over/under is 152.5 points.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2024-25 season on a 153-110 betting roll (+1891) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for Florida vs. Jacksonville:

Florida vs. Jacksonville spread: Florida -24.5

Florida vs. Jacksonville over/under: 152.5 points

Florida vs. Jacksonville money line: Florida: -5556, Jacksonville: +1808

Why Jacksonville can cover

In its season opener, Jacksonville came out on top against Trinity Baptist by a score of 78-65 on Monday. Jacksonville was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. The Dolphins also dominated the offensive glass, securing 20 offensive boards, compared to just three for Trinity Baptist. Stephon Payne III led the way with 18 points and 13 rebounds, while Simon Wheeler filled up the stat sheet off the bench with five points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds.

Crashing the glass was a strength of the team a year ago as it led the A-Sun in offensive boards, while limiting opponents to the fewest total rebounds per game in the conference. The Dolphins also brought it defensively in 2023-24, as it led the A-Sun in points allowed per game and held opponents to the second-lowest field goal percentage. This is also an advantageous scheduling spot for Jacksonville, which has had two days off since its opener, as the Dolphins were 8-4 against the spread (ATS) last year with 2-3 days off, compared to 6-12 ATS with all other rest intervals. See which team to pick here.

Why Florida can cover

Meanwhile, Florida had to travel to play its first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. It enjoyed a cozy 98-83 win over South Florida on Monday. Walter Clayton Jr. had 29 points plus two blocks, while Will Richard was another key player, going 10 for 17 en route to 25 points plus five rebounds and four steals. That victory marked Florida's eighth straight win over a non-power conference team, which will undoubtedly give it confidence versus Jacksonville, as will the Gators' 86.5% winning percentage against the Dolphins in 37 all-time matchups.

Florida has an elite offense that ranked sixth in the nation with 85.6 points a year ago. The Gators also protected the rim, ranking fifth in the country in blocks per game, which will make it a struggle for Jacksonville to put points on the board, considering the Dolphins ranked last in the A-Sun in both points per game and field goal percentage in 2023-24. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Jacksonville picks

The model has simulated Florida vs. Jacksonville 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that hits almost 60% of the time.

So who wins Jacksonville vs. Florida, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jacksonville vs. Florida spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 153-110 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.