The SEC is looking like the deepest basketball conference in the country and two of the league's best will square off on Tuesday night when the No. 8 Florida Gators host the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers. Florida won its first 13 games of the season but is coming off a loss on to Kentucky to drop to 13-1, while Tennessee is a perfect 14-0 after a dominant win over Arkansas. The Volunteers have dominated the rivalry of late, winning eight of the last 10 matchups and covering the spread in seven of those games.

However, this will be the biggest road test thus far for Tennessee and tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla. The Gators are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Tennessee odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Florida picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 10 of the 2024-25 season on a 189-130 betting roll (+2985) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps would have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Florida vs. Tennessee. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Florida vs. Tennessee spread: Florida -2.5

Florida vs. Tennessee over/under: 148.5 points

Florida vs. Tennessee money line: Florida -137, Tennessee +115

Florida vs. Tennessee picks: See picks here

Florida vs. Tennessee streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Florida can cover

After a sub-.500 effort in Todd Golden's first year at the helm, the Gators managed 24 wins last season and made the NCAA Tournament before losing in the first round. Now the program appears to have taken another step forward thanks to one of the most talented backcourts in the country. Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin and Will Richard have combined to average 48.1 points per game this year.

Clayton poured in 33 points in a 106-100 loss to Kentucky on Saturday and he's been a guiding force for one of the most efficient offenses in the nation. He's averaging 18.3 points and 3.9 assists per game while Florida ranks fifth in the nation in scoring (88.3 ppg) and seventh in offensive rating (122.5). The Gators are also 9-4 against the spread this season. See which team to pick here.

Why Tennessee can cover

Meanwhile, Tennessee tied a school record for best start in program history by collecting their 14th straight win over Arkansas on Saturday and doing so in dominant fashion. The Volunteers outrebounded the Razorbacks 45-24 and had a staggering 51.4% offensive rebounding percentage in a 76-52 win. Chaz Lanier had 29 points to lead all scorers in the victory and Igor Milicic had 13 points and 18 rebounds.

Lanier has followed in the footsteps of Dalton Knecht as one of the most impactful transfers in college basketball this season. The North Florida product leads the SEC in scoring (20.3 ppg) and is shooting a staggering 46.7% from the 3-point line thanks to one of the quickest releases in college basketball. The Volunteers are 6-0-1 against the spread when playing Power Five opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Florida vs. Tennessee picks

The model has simulated Tennessee vs. Florida 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Florida spread you need to jump on, all from the model on a 189-130 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.