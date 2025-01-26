Halftime Report

The last time Colo. State and Fresno State met, the game was decided by 27 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Colo. State leads 33-31 over Fresno State.

If Colo. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 13-7 in no time. On the other hand, Fresno State will have to make due with a 5-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Colo. State 12-7, Fresno State 5-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Colo. State is 10-0 against Fresno State since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, the Rams will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Wednesday, Colo. State skirted by Boise State 75-72 thanks to a clutch jump shot from Jalen Lake with 4 seconds left in the second quarter. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Colo. State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Nique Clifford, who scored 20 points along with seven assists and seven rebounds. Kyan Evans was another key player, earning 13 points along with six assists and two steals.

Colo. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Boise State only racked up nine.

Meanwhile, it's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 95-67, which was the final score in Fresno State's tilt against New Mexico on Monday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Bulldogs in their matchups with the Lobos: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the loss, Fresno State had strong showings from Brian Amuneke, who earned 18 points, and Jalen Weaver, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Amuneke a new career-high in assists (two).

Colo. State is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-7 record this season. As for Fresno State, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-14.

Everything came up roses for Colo. State against Fresno State in their previous meeting on January 7th, as the squad secured a 91-64 win. In that match, Colo. State amassed a halftime lead of 49-26, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Colo. State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Colo. State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 5 years.