Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 16-6, Gardner-Webb 8-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Gardner-Webb better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Longwood really get things going. Longwood took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging an 80-54 victory over SC Upstate. The win was familiar territory for the Lancers who have now won three matches in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Gardner-Webb faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell 61-53 to UNC-Ash. The contest marked Gardner-Webb's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Longwood pushed their record up to 16-6 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12.

Longwood couldn't quite finish off Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 72-69. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.