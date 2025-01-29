Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 16-6, Gardner-Webb 8-12

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Gardner-Webb better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Longwood really get things going. Longwood took their game on Saturday with ease, bagging an 80-54 victory over SC Upstate. The win was familiar territory for the Lancers who have now won three matches in a row.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 97 points the game before, Gardner-Webb faltered in their matchup on Wednesday. They fell 61-53 to UNC-Ash. The contest marked Gardner-Webb's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Longwood pushed their record up to 16-6 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Gardner-Webb, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12.

Longwood couldn't quite finish off Gardner-Webb in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 72-69. Can Longwood avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.

  • Feb 29, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. Longwood 69
  • Jan 24, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Longwood 64
  • Feb 23, 2023 - Longwood 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 63
  • Jan 18, 2023 - Longwood 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
  • Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
  • Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
  • Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
  • Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86