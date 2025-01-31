Who's Playing

Butler Bulldogs @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Butler 9-12, Georgetown 13-8

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 31, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Friday, January 31, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the Butler Bulldogs and the Georgetown Hoyas are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

On Tuesday, Butler couldn't handle Marquette and fell 78-69.

Jahmyl Telfort put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 24 points in addition to five assists. Less helpful for Butler was Pierre Brooks II's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Georgetown suffered their biggest defeat since February 27, 2024 on Tuesday. They suffered a grim 66-41 loss to St. John's. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hoyas in their matchups with the Red Storm: they've now lost nine in a row.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Georgetown struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. Sadly, that's becoming something of a trend for them; they were averaging 15.8 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five games they've fallen to only 10.2 per game.

Butler's loss dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-8.

Butler took their win against Georgetown in their previous matchup back in January of 2024 by a conclusive 90-66. Will Butler repeat their success, or does Georgetown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Butler has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.