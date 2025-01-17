Who's Playing

DePaul Blue Demons @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: DePaul 9-9, Georgetown 12-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 17, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.99

What to Know

DePaul and Georgetown are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Capital One Arena. The Blue Demons are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 16-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

DePaul fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Marquette on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Golden Eagles by a score of 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their loss, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Isaiah Rivera, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus seven rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Those six threes gave Rivera a new career-high. NJ Benson was another key player, as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 10 points plus eight rebounds and three blocks.

Even though they lost, DePaul was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Georgetown's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight defeat. They took a 63-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of St. John's. The Hoyas were up 35-20 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Micah Peavy put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points plus seven rebounds and three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against UConn on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

DePaul's loss dropped their record down to 9-9. As for Georgetown, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-5.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: DePaul has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

DePaul and Georgetown were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, but DePaul came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Can DePaul avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Georgetown is a big 9-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hoyas as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Georgetown and DePaul both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.