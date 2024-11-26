Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Georgetown Hoyas

Current Records: Wagner 3-3, Georgetown 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

McDonough Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks are taking a road trip to face off against the Georgetown Hoyas at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at McDonough Arena. The Seahawks' defense has only allowed 58.5 points per game this season, so the Hoyas' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Wagner will head into Saturday's matchup hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 35-point they dealt Springfield College on Saturday. Wagner took their game with ease, bagging an 81-46 win over Springfield College.

Wagner smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February.

Meanwhile, Georgetown strolled past St. Francis with points to spare on Saturday, taking the game 82-65. With that victory, the Hoyas brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayden Epps led the charge by scoring 23 points in addition to six rebounds and three steals. Epps continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Micah Peavy was another key player, scoring 24 points along with six assists and three steals.

The win got Wagner back to even at 3-3. As for Georgetown, their victory bumped their record up to 4-1.