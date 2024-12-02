A non-conference battle starts off the week as the Georgetown Hoyas (6-1) host the UMBC Retrievers (5-4) on Monday. The Hoyas roll into this contest on a four-game win streak. On Saturday, Georgetown blew out UAlbany 100-68 for its fourth straight win by double figures. UMBC is on a two-game win streak as the Retrievers topped Morgan State 92-69 on las time out on Nov. 27.

Tipoff from Capital One Arena is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Hoyas are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. UMBC odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any UMBC vs. Georgetown picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2024-25 season on a 162-118 betting roll (+1952) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on UMBC vs. Georgetown and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Georgetown vs. UMBC:

UMBC vs. Georgetown spread: Hoyas -14.5

UMBC vs. Georgetown over/under: 155.5 points

UMBC vs. Georgetown money line: Hoyas -1370, Retrievers +796

Why Georgetown can cover

Senior guard Micah Peavy is the main ball handler on the floor for the Hoyas. Peavy plays with a lot of energy, leading the team in points (15.9), assists (4) and steals (3.3). The Texas native has scored 20-plus points in three outings this season. In the win over UAlbany, Peavy had 24 points, eight assists, three blocks and four steals. He's also logged at least three steals in three consecutive games.

Freshman forward Thomas Sorber is a length presence in the frontcourt. The New Jersey native leads the team in rebounds (9) and blocks (1.6) with 14.7 points per game. He's recorded three double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Sorber had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Why UMBC can cover

Senior guard Bryce Johnson is an athletic three-level scorer for this group. Johnson leads the team in scoring (15.9) with 2.2 assists and shoots 41% from beyond the arc. In the Nov. 25 win over Howard, Johnson dropped a season-high in points (28) and three-pointers made (4).

Senior guard Marcus Banks Jr. provides this squad with another perimeter ball handler and shot creator. He logs 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and shoots 47% from 3-point land. The Virginia native has scored at least 14 points in three of the last four games. In his last contest, Banks Jr. tallied 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 154 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations.

So who wins UMBC vs. Georgetown, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?