Teams off to red-hot starts to their seasons meet in a 2024 Big 12-Big East Battle when the Georgetown Hoyas face the West Virginia Mountaineers on Friday. Georgetown is coming off an 86-62 win over UMBC on Monday, while West Virginia downed Arizona 83-76 in overtime on Nov. 29. The Hoyas (7-1), who placed 10th in the Big East at 2-18 and were 9-23 overall a year ago, have won five in a row since an 84-63 loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 16. The Mountaineers (5-2), who tied for 13th in the Big 12 with Oklahoma State at 4-14 and were 9-23 overall in 2023-24, also has a win over third-ranked Gonzaga on Nov. 27.

Tipoff from WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, W.V., is set for 7 p.m. ET. Georgetown leads the all-time series 27-26, but WVU has won six of the last seven meetings. The Mountaineers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Georgetown vs. West Virginia odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 144.5.

Georgetown vs. West Virginia spread: West Virginia -9.5



Georgetown vs. West Virginia over/under: 144.5 points

Georgetown vs. West Virginia money line: West Virginia -410, Georgetown +320

GTWN: The Hoyas have hit the Over in seven of their last nine away games (+4.80 units)

WVA: The Mountaineers have won 12 of their last 19 home games (+19.65 units on ML)

Why you should back West Virginia

Senior guard Javon Small is off to a solid start to his Mountaineers career after spending last season at rival Oklahoma State. In seven starts, he leads WVU in scoring and is averaging 19 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 steals in 35.7 minutes. He is connecting on 44.1% of his field goals, including a blistering 41.3% from 3-point range, and 84.2% of his free throws. In an 86-78 overtime win over Gonzaga at the Battle 4 Atlantis on Nov. 27, he poured in 31 points, while adding seven rebounds and two assists.

Senior Tucker DeVries, who is in his first year with the program after three seasons at Drake, is also off to a solid beginning to the 2024-25 season. In seven games, all starts, he is averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.7 steals in 34.1 minutes. He is coming off a monster performance in the win over Arizona. In 36 minutes of action, he poured in 26 points, while adding six assists and four rebounds. He has reached double-digit scoring in five games.

Why you should back Georgetown

Freshman forward Thomas Sorber is one of four Hoyas who are averaging 13 points or more per game. In eight games, including seven starts, Sorber is averaging 15.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 blocks in 27 minutes of action. He has registered three double-doubles on the season, including a 20-point and 13-rebound performance in an 85-77 win over Lehigh on Nov. 6. He is coming off a 23-point, eight-rebound, three-block and two-steal effort in the win over UMBC.

Senior guard Micah Peavy is also making his presence felt in his first season at Georgetown. He spent the past three years at TCU after spending his freshman season at Texas Tech. In eight starts, he is averaging 14.8 points, 4.1 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and one block in 32.1 minutes. In a 100-68 win over Albany on Saturday, he poured in 24 points, while dishing out eight assists, grabbing four rebounds, blocking three shots and adding four steals.

