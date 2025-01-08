Who's Playing

San Diego Toreros @ Gonzaga Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego 4-12, Gonzaga 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Gonzaga. They and the San Diego Toreros will face off in a West Coast battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at McCarthey Athletic Center. The timing is sure in the Bulldogs' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Toreros have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Gonzaga blew past LMU, posting a 96-68 win. The Bulldogs have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight games by 21 points or more this season.

Gonzaga relied on the efforts of Graham Ike, who almost dropped a double-double on 27 points and nine rebounds, and Khalif Battle, who went 10 for 12 en route to 26 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave Battle a new career-high in field goal percentage (83.3%). Michael Ajayi was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, San Diego suffered their biggest defeat since December 3, 2024 on Saturday. They took a serious blow against Oregon State, falling 81-54. The Toreros were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, San Diego struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Gonzaga is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for San Diego, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Gonzaga just can't miss this season, having drained 49.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for San Diego, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Gonzaga's sizable advantage in that area, San Diego will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Gonzaga against San Diego when the teams last played back in January of 2024, as the team secured a 105-63 victory. In that match, Gonzaga amassed a halftime lead of 54-27, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

Gonzaga is a big 30.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 31.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Gonzaga has won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last 6 years.