Who's Playing

Bethune-Cook. Wildcats @ Grambling State Tigers

Current Records: Bethune-Cook. 4-10, Grambling State 3-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center -- Grambling, Louisiana

Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Bethune-Cook. is 2-7 against Grambling State since November of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. The Bethune-Cook. Wildcats will be staying on the road to face off against the Grambling State Tigers at 5:30 p.m. ET at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Tigers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Bethune-Cook. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 62-55 victory over Florida A&M on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Grambling State fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Texas So. on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 71-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers. The over/under was set at 137 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Even though they lost, Grambling State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas So. only pulled down seven.

Bethune-Cook.'s win bumped their record up to 4-10. As for Grambling State, they dropped their record down to 3-12 with the loss, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Bethune-Cook. came up short against Grambling State in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 65-53. Can Bethune-Cook. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Grambling State has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Bethune-Cook..