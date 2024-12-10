Who's Playing

Apprentice Builders @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: Apprentice 0-0, Hampton 4-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Apprentice Builders will start their season against the Hampton Pirates. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hampton Convocation Center.

Hampton took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against North Carolina A&T by a score of 82-71.

Hampton's victory bumped their record up to 4-5. As for Apprentice, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-2), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Apprentice was dealt a punishing 95-63 defeat at the hands of Hampton in their previous meeting back in November of 2019. That matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Apprentice was down 57-28.

Series History

Hampton won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.