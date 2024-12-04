Halftime Report

North Carolina A&T needs a win to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have jumped out to a quick 41-34 lead against Hampton.

If North Carolina A&T keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-4 in no time. On the other hand, Hampton will have to make due with a 3-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Hampton Pirates

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-4, Hampton 3-5

How To Watch

What to Know

After four games on the road, Hampton is heading back home. They and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hampton Convocation Center. The matchup will give the Pirates their first taste of in-conferenceaction this season.

Hampton is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since December 21, 2023 on Tuesday. They fell just short of High Point by a score of 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Pirates have suffered against the Panthers since February 6, 2020.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Eunique Rink, who scored eight points plus five rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Duquesne last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T suffered their biggest defeat since February 29th on Friday. They fell victim to a bruising 93-69 loss at the hands of East Carolina. The Aggies have struggled against the Pirates recently, as the game was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Like North Carolina A&T, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Nikolaos Chitikoudis led the charge by scoring eight points along with nine rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance also gave Chitikoudis a new career-high in offensive rebounds (six).

Even though they lost, North Carolina A&T smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive matches.

Hampton's defeat dropped their record down to 3-5. As for North Carolina A&T, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Hampton hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Hampton and North Carolina A&T were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February, but Hampton came up empty-handed after a 59-58 loss. Will Hampton have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Hampton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against North Carolina A&T, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina A&T has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Hampton.