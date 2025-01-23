A CAA showdown has the Hampton Pirates (10-9) and the William & Mary Tribe (11-8) linking up on Thursday. The Pirates have won two of their last three games. On Jan. 20, Hampton defeated North Carolina A&T, 74-73. Meanwhile, the Tribe had their six-game win streak halted when UNC Wilmington knocked off William & Mary, 85-74, on Monday.

Tipoff from the Kaplan Arena is at 5 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The Tribe are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Hampton vs. William & Mary odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any William & Mary vs. Hampton picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Hampton vs. William & Mary and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Hampton vs. William & Mary:

Hampton vs. William & Mary spread: William & Mary -6.5

Hampton vs. William & Mary over/under: 148 points

Hampton vs. William & Mary money line: Tribe -292, Pirates +235

Hampton vs. William & Mary streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Hampton can cover

Senior guard Noah Farrakhan is a downhill scorer and playmaker for the Pirates. The New Jersey native averages 13.4 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. He's finished with 14-plus points in three straight contests. In the last outing, Farrakhan had 17 points and six assists.

Junior guard George Beale Jr. gives this group a three-level scorer. The Virginia native logs 12.6 points and shoots 38% from beyond the arc. He has tallied double-digit points in seven straight games. On Jan. 11 against Delaware, Beale Jr. had 18 points, four rebounds, and two assists.

Why William & Mary can cover

Senior forward Noah Collier leads the team in points (12), rebounds (5.2), and field-goal percentage (60.1%). The New Jersey native has eight games this season with 15-plus points. On Jan. 11 against North Carolina A&T, Collier finished with 22 points and six rebounds.

Junior guard Gabe Dorsey is an effective scorer in the backcourt. He logs 12 points, 2.8 rebounds, and knocks down 41% of his 3-pointers. In his last contest, Dorsey recorded 18 points, three rebounds, and two assists.

How to make Hampton vs. William & Mary picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 150 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations.

So who wins Hampton vs. William & Mary, and which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations?