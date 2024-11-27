Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Massachusetts 1-5, Harvard 2-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $17.00

What to Know

Harvard will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Massachusetts Minutemen at 4:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Harvard finally turned things around against Colgate on Friday. They came out on top against the Raiders by a score of 78-67.

Harvard's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Robert Hinton, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Chandler Pigge, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-59 bruising that Florida State dished out on Sunday. The contest marked the Minutemen's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, Massachusetts smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in seven consecutive games dating back to last season.

Harvard's win bumped their record up to 2-4. As for Massachusetts, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-5.

While only Massachusetts took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Harvard's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Harvard came out on top in a nail-biter against Massachusetts when the teams last played back in November of 2023, sneaking past 78-75. Does Harvard have another victory up their sleeve, or will Massachusetts turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Massachusetts is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Minutemen as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Harvard and Massachusetts both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.