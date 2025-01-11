Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Harvard Crimson

Current Records: Princeton 11-4, Harvard 5-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Princeton is preparing for their first Ivy matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Harvard Crimson will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at Lavietes Pavilion. The Crimson have the home-court advantage, but the Tigers are expected to win by 5.5 points.

Harvard is hoping to do what Kean couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Princeton's winning streak, which now stands at four games. Princeton was the clear victor by a 92-71 margin over Kean.

Meanwhile, Harvard was able to grind out a solid victory over Bowdoin on Sunday, taking the game 71-65. That's two games straight that the Crimson have won by exactly six points.

Princeton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-4 record this season. As for Harvard, the win made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 5-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Princeton has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Harvard, though, as they've only made 31% of their threes this season. Given Princeton's sizable advantage in that area, Harvard will need to find a way to close that gap.

Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Harvard when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 66-53. Does Princeton have another victory up their sleeve, or will Harvard turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Princeton is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Princeton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Harvard.