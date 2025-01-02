Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ High Point Panthers
Current Records: Radford 10-5, High Point 12-3
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Qubein Center -- High Point, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV
- Ticket Cost: $16.80
What to Know
High Point is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at Qubein Center. The Panthers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.6 points per game this season.
Radford is facing High Point at the wrong time: High Point suffered their first home loss of the season on Sunday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell just short of the Spartans by a score of 77-74. The Panthers' loss signaled the end of their four-game winning streak.
Even though they lost, High Point smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Norfolk State only pulled down eight.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 122 points the game before, Radford faltered in their match last Sunday. They were dealt a punishing 74-48 defeat at the hands of S. Carolina. The matchup marked the Highlanders' lowest-scoring game so far this season.
High Point's loss ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 12-3. As for Radford, their defeat was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-5.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. High Point hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.6 points per game. However, it's not like Radford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Looking ahead, High Point is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Against the spread, they have been a house darling this year with a chancy 4-9-1 ATS record.
Odds
High Point is a big 7.5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Panthers as a 8.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146 points.
Series History
High Point and Radford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 08, 2024 - High Point 77 vs. Radford 63
- Feb 17, 2024 - High Point 99 vs. Radford 74
- Jan 03, 2024 - High Point 85 vs. Radford 71
- Feb 22, 2023 - High Point 69 vs. Radford 64
- Jan 21, 2023 - Radford 95 vs. High Point 80
- Feb 19, 2022 - Radford 66 vs. High Point 64
- Jan 26, 2022 - High Point 63 vs. Radford 58
- Feb 08, 2020 - Radford 81 vs. High Point 70
- Jan 04, 2020 - Radford 73 vs. High Point 62
- Feb 27, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. High Point 54