Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Hofstra and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 29-24 lead against UNCW.

If Hofstra keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, UNCW will have to make due with a 12-5 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UNCW Seahawks @ Hofstra Pride

Current Records: UNCW 12-4, Hofstra 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York

Mack Sports Complex -- Hempstead, New York TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $50.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Coastal Athletic matchup on schedule as the UNCW Seahawks and the Hofstra Pride are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mack Sports Complex. The Seahawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.4 points per game this season.

UNCW is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 144.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Monmouth by a score of 64-55 on Thursday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Seahawks.

UNCW's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Sean Moore, who went 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Hofstra couldn't handle Charleston on Thursday and fell 67-61. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pride in their matchups with the Cougars: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the defeat, Hofstra had strong showings from Jean Aranguren, who shot 4-for-5 from beyond the arc and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Michael Graham, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Hofstra smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

UNCW has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Hofstra, their loss dropped their record down to 9-7.

UNCW is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep UNCW in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

UNCW came up short against Hofstra when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 69-58. Can UNCW avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Hofstra is a slight 1.5-point favorite against UNCW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 132 points.

Series History

Hofstra has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNCW.