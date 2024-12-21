Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 7-5, Houston 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The TX A&M-CC Islanders will head out to take on the Houston Cougars at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fertitta Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

TX A&M-CC is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past SW Adventist, posting a 117-63 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-25.

TX A&M-CC smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SW Adventist only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, Houston entered their tilt with Toledo on Wednesday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Rockets 78-49. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 30.5 in the Cougars' favor.

Houston's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Terrance Arceneaux, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds. Arceneaux had some trouble finding his footing against Troy last Tuesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Joseph Tugler was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 13 points plus three blocks and two steals.

TX A&M-CC has been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Houston, their win was their 23rd straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. TX A&M-CC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like Houston struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

TX A&M-CC was dealt a punishing 82-50 defeat at the hands of Houston when the teams last played back in November of 2023. Can TX A&M-CC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.