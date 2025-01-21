Who's Playing

Utah Utes @ Houston Cougars

Current Records: Utah 11-6, Houston 14-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas

Fertitta Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Houston Cougars and the Utah Utes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Fertitta Center. The Cougars will be looking to keep their 27-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

On Saturday, Houston skirted by UCF 69-68 on a last-minute layup from J'Wan Roberts with but a second left in the second quarter.

Houston relied on the efforts of Ja'Vier Francis, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds, and Roberts, who almost dropped a double-double on 21 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Francis also posted a 83.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Utah ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They pulled ahead with a 73-72 photo finish over BYU. 73 seems to be a good number for the Utes as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Ezra Ausar was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 11 for 15 en route to 26 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Houston is on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for Utah, the victory (which was their third in a row) raised their record to 11-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Houston has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Houston beat Utah 76-66 in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. Will Houston repeat their success, or does Utah have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Houston won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.