The No. 7 Houston Cougars (14-3) will try to extend their 10-game winning streak when they host the Utah Utes (11-6) on Wednesday night. Houston won the first nine games of its hot streak by double digits before sneaking past UCF in a 69-68 final on Saturday. The Cougars need a last-second layup to escape as 13.5-point favorites. Utah has won three straight games, including an overtime win against BYU on Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Fertitta Center. Houston is favored by 19.5 points in the latest Houston vs. Utah odds, while the over/under is 135 points.

Houston vs. Utah spread: Houston -19.5

Houston vs. Utah over/under: 135 points

Houston vs. Utah money line: Houston: -2941, Utah: +1288

Why Houston can cover

Houston erased a double-digit deficit and pushed its winning streak to 10 games when forward J'Wan Roberts scored a game-winning layup with 1.1 seconds remaining against UCF. The Cougars are riding a 32-game home winning streak, which is the longest of any team in the country. They outscored opponents by an average of 24.7 points per game during the first nine games of the current hot stretch.

Senior guard L.J. Cryer leads Houston with 13.8 points per game, while junior guard Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.8 points. Their balanced lineup has three other players scoring more than eight points per game, and Sharp leads the team in rebounding (6.6 rpg). The Cougars have covered the spread in five of their last seven games, while the Utes are just 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games.

Why Utah can cover

Utah is playing its best basketball of the season, moving up to seventh place in the Big 12 standings with a three-game winning streak. The Utes crushed Oklahoma State on Jan. 11 as 7.5-point favorites, powered by a 21-point outing from junior forward Ezra Ausar. They added an upset win at TCU last Wednesday, notching a 73-65 win as 4-point underdogs.

Senior guard Gabe Madsen scored a team-high 17 points, while sophomore forward Keanu Dawes chipped in 16 points and six rebounds off the bench. Utah extended its hot streak with an overtime win against BYU on Saturday, despite closing as an underdog in that game as well. Ausar poured in a career-high 26 points on an efficient 11 of 15 shooting performance.

How to make Houston vs. Utah picks

