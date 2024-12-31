Who's Playing

SF Austin Lumberjacks @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: SF Austin 6-6, Abilene Christian 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Abilene Christian Wildcats will face off against the SF Austin Lumberjacks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Moody Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Wildcats' favor as the squad sits on four straight wins at home while the Lumberjacks have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

The experts figured Abilene Christian would be stumbling into the contest after a tough loss to Texas A&M, and, well: they nailed that call. Abilene Christian took a serious blow against Texas A&M on Saturday, falling 92-54. The match marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, SF Austin came into Friday's matchup having lost three straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They simply couldn't be stopped last Friday as they easily beat Texas Wesleyan 82-56. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Lumberjacks have posted since November 4th.

SF Austin smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 8-6. As for SF Austin, the win got them back to even at 6-6.

Looking ahead, Abilene Christian is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Abilene Christian couldn't quite finish off SF Austin in their previous meeting back in March and fell 60-57. Will Abilene Christian have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Abilene Christian is a slight 2.5-point favorite against SF Austin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 131.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

SF Austin has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Abilene Christian.