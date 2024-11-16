Halftime Report

Belmont has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 37-32 lead against Air Force.

Belmont has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Belmont Bruins @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Belmont 2-1, Air Force 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are taking a road trip to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Clune Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Bruins will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Tuesday, Belmont skirted by Lipscomb 80-79 thanks to a clutch free throw from Isaiah Walker with 5 seconds left in the second quarter. The Bruins were down 73-61 with 3:55 left in the second half but they still came back for the handy one-point victory.

Jonathan Pierre was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Furman on Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Walker, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Air Force last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 63-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of LIU.

Wesley Celichowski put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 19 points in addition to three blocks. His performance made up for a slower contest against Jax. State last Thursday. Kyle Marshall was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as LIU pulled down 16.

Belmont now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Air Force, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Odds

Belmont is a 3.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.