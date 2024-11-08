Halftime Report

Jax. State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 30-22 lead against Air Force.

Jax. State has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Jax. State Gamecocks @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Jax. State 1-0, Air Force 0-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Jax. State Gamecocks are taking a road trip to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Clune Arena. The Falcons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Gamecocks, who come in off a win.

Jax. State is headed out to face Air Force after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Jax. State claimed a resounding 112-48 win over LaGrange. The victory was some much needed relief for the Gamecocks as it spelled an end to their four-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Jax. State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss dating back to last season. The contest between them and N. Alabama wasn't particularly close, with Air Force falling 73-57. The Falcons didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ethan Taylor, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points plus eight rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Taylor a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (72.7%).

Looking ahead, Jax. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. They finished last season with a 13-14-1 record against the spread.

Jax. State ought to be happy about their advantage in the spread: the team was a solid 7-6 when favored last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $492.47. On the other hand, Air Force was 3-15 as the underdog last season.

Odds

Jax. State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Falcons as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

