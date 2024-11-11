Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: LIU 1-1, Air Force 1-1

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will face off against the LIU Sharks at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Clune Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with six losses in a row dating back to last season, Air Force finally turned things around against Jax. State on Thursday. They walked away with a 73-67 victory over the Gamecocks.

Air Force's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ethan Taylor, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Taylor also racked up six assists, the most he's had since back in January. Jeffrey Mills was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds.

Air Force was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Jax. State only posted nine.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for LIU, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Monday. They took their contest on Saturday with ease, bagging a 102-42 victory over Pratt Institute. With the Sharks ahead 54-29 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Air Force's win ended a 12-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-1. As for LIU, the victory also got them back to even at 1-1.

Air Force strolled past LIU when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a score of 82-67. Will Air Force repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Air Force won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.