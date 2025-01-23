Halftime Report

San Diego State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-31 lead against Air Force.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-5 in no time. On the other hand, Air Force will have to make due with a 3-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: San Diego State 11-5, Air Force 3-15

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.70

What to Know

San Diego State is 10-0 against Air Force since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Despite being away, the Aztecs are looking at a 13.5-point advantage in the spread.

The experts predicted San Diego State would be headed in after a victory, but UNLV made sure that didn't happen. San Diego State fell 76-68 to UNLV on Saturday.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Boyd, who earned 16 points in addition to five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jared Coleman-Jones, who earned eight points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their eighth straight loss. They took a 74-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fresno State.

Like San Diego State, Air Force lost despite seeing results from several players. Ethan Taylor led the charge by scoring 16 points along with six assists and two steals. Luke Kearney was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Air Force smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

San Diego State's defeat dropped their record down to 11-5. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 3-15.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: San Diego State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Air Force, though, as they've been averaging only 29.2. Given San Diego State's sizable advantage in that area, Air Force will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for San Diego State against Air Force in their previous meeting two weeks ago, as the team secured a 67-38 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Diego State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 13.5-point favorite against Air Force, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Aztecs as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 127 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against Air Force in the last 6 years.