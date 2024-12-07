Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-6, Air Force 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Center -- Frisco, Texas

Comerica Center -- Frisco, Texas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Stony Brook Seawolves at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Comerica Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Air Force is hoping to turn things around on Saturday after a slow start to the season, which is looking a lot like last year's. They took a 73-60 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio) on Monday. That's two games in a row now that the Falcons have lost by exactly 13 points.

Air Force struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Stony Brook's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 77-66 to Norfolk State.

The losing side was boosted by Andre Snoddy, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 11 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower match against Brown on Wednesday. Less helpful for Stony Brook was CJ Luster II's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Air Force's loss dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Stony Brook, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Air Force has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Stony Brook, though, as they've only made 28.7% of their threes this season. Given Air Force's sizable advantage in that area, Stony Brook will need to find a way to close that gap.