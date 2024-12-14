Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Drexel 6-4, Albany 6-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons are taking a road trip to face off against the Albany Great Danes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. The Great Danes took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Dragons, who come in off a win.

Drexel is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Penn by a score of 60-47 on Saturday. The 60-point effort marked the Dragons' lowest-scoring game of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Cole Hargrove was the offensive standout of the match as he dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. He has become a key player for Drexel: the team is 4-1 when he posts at least ten rebounds, but 2-3 otherwise.

Meanwhile, Albany pushed their score all the way to 85 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They received a tough blow as they fell 102-85 to Syracuse. The Great Danes have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Amar'E Marshall, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five assists. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. The team also got some help courtesy of DeMarr Langford, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Drexel's victory bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Albany, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Drexel has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel took their win against Albany when the teams last played back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 71-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.