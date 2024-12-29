Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Albany looks much better today on their home court. They have jumped out to a quick 36-31 lead against Stony Brook.

Albany came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Stony Brook 4-8, Albany 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Stony Brook is 8-2 against Albany since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Stony Brook Seawolves are taking a road trip to square off against the Albany Great Danes at 2:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. The Great Danes are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Seawolves in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Saturday, Stony Brook narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Maine 74-72.

Joe Octave was the offensive standout of the match as he earned 24 points in addition to five rebounds. Ben Wight was another key player, scoring 11 points.

Meanwhile, Albany pushed their score all the way to 83 last Saturday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took an 87-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Fordham.

Despite their defeat, Albany saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Justin Neely, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Neely a new career-high in assists (three). Another player making a difference was Amar'E Marshall, who went 10 for 18 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds and two steals.

Stony Brook's win ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 4-8. As for Albany, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five games, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-7 record this season.

While only Stony Brook took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 8.5 points. This contest will be Stony Brook's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-5-1 against the spread).

Stony Brook strolled past Albany in their previous matchup back in February of 2022 by a score of 66-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Albany is a big 8.5-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Albany.