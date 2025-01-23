Who's Playing

UMBC Retrievers @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: UMBC 9-10, Albany 10-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Retrievers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UMBC will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Thursday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 87-62 defeat at the hands of Maine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Retrievers have suffered since November 8, 2024.

Meanwhile, Albany beat Binghamton 70-65 on Saturday.

UMBC now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Albany, the win got them back to even at 10-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only UMBC took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. UMBC might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Albany is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.