Who's Playing
UMBC Retrievers @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: UMBC 9-10, Albany 10-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 23, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $7.00
What to Know
We've got another exciting America East matchup on schedule as the UMBC Retrievers and the Albany Great Danes are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Broadview Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Retrievers were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
UMBC will head into Saturday's matchup ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Thursday but unfortunately for them the loss they were handed on Saturday was a bit more commanding. They suffered a bruising 87-62 defeat at the hands of Maine. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Retrievers have suffered since November 8, 2024.
Meanwhile, Albany beat Binghamton 70-65 on Saturday.
UMBC now has a losing record at 9-10. As for Albany, the win got them back to even at 10-10.
Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's contest: UMBC has been dynamite from deep this season, having drained 38.7% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've only made 31.5% of their threes this season. Given UMBC's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.
While only UMBC took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Albany is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 2.5 points. UMBC might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Albany is a slight 2.5-point favorite against UMBC, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Great Danes as a 2-point favorite.
The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.
Series History
UMBC has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Albany.
- Feb 17, 2024 - UMBC 80 vs. Albany 75
- Feb 03, 2024 - UMBC 114 vs. Albany 102
- Feb 15, 2023 - Albany 81 vs. UMBC 74
- Jan 05, 2023 - UMBC 92 vs. Albany 83
- Feb 02, 2022 - UMBC 59 vs. Albany 53
- Jan 19, 2022 - Albany 66 vs. UMBC 54
- Dec 20, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 60
- Dec 19, 2020 - UMBC 65 vs. Albany 64
- Feb 20, 2020 - UMBC 69 vs. Albany 50
- Jan 29, 2020 - Albany 67 vs. UMBC 63