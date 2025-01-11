Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ American Eagles

Current Records: Bucknell 6-10, American 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Bucknell Bison and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot clash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bender Arena. The Bison are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses.

On Wednesday, Bucknell needed a bit of extra time to put away Lafayette. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Leopards , sneaking past 65-62. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Bison have posted against the Leopards since February 19, 2022.

Josh Bascoe was the offensive standout of the match as he went 8 for 15 en route to 23 points plus two blocks.

Meanwhile, American couldn't handle Boston U. on Wednesday and fell 60-54. The Eagles haven't had much luck with the Terriers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

The losing side was boosted by Matt Rogers, who went 7 for 13 en route to 22 points plus six rebounds. Less helpful for American was Matt Mayock's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Bucknell's win bumped their record up to 6-10. As for American, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Bucknell took their victory against American when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 80-57. Does Bucknell have another victory up their sleeve, or will American turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

American has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.