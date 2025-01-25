Who's Playing

Iowa State Cyclones @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: Iowa State 16-2, Arizona State 11-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena -- Tempe, Arizona TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arizona State is heading back home. They and the Iowa State Cyclones will face off in a Big 12 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Desert Financial Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Arizona State finally turned things around against West Virginia on Tuesday. They came out on top against the Mountaineers by a score of 65-57.

Arizona State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Basheer Jihad, who went 5 for 7 en route to 17 points plus eight rebounds and three steals. Another player making a difference was Jayden Quaintance, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Iowa State). Everything went their way against UCF on Tuesday as Iowa State made off with a 108-83 win. The Cyclones have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won ten games by 19 points or more this season.

Joshua Jefferson and Keshon Gilbert were among the main playmakers for Iowa State as the former went 9 for 14 en route to 30 points plus seven rebounds and five assists and the latter went 10 for 15 en route to 21 points plus eight assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Jefferson a new career-high in threes (three). Demarion Watson was another key player, earning 11 points along with five rebounds.

Iowa State was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UCF only posted nine.

Arizona State's victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 11-7. As for Iowa State, their win was their 29th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 16-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Arizona State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Iowa State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.