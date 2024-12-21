Who's Playing

North Carolina A&T Aggies @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 3-9, Arkansas 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will be home for the holidays to greet the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The Aggies are crawling into this matchup hobbled by seven consecutive losses, while the Razorbacks will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Arkansas will head into Saturday's contest hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 25-point they dealt Cent. Arkansas on Saturday. Arkansas was the clear victor by an 82-57 margin over Cent. Arkansas.

Boogie Fland was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine assists. Jonas Aidoo was another key player, as he made all 6 shots he took racking up 13 points plus two blocks.

Arkansas was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Cent. Arkansas only posted eight.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T couldn't handle Coastal Carolina on Tuesday and fell 73-68.

North Carolina A&T's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Landon Glasper, who earned 29 points along with eight rebounds and two steals, and Nikolaos Chitikoudis, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and ten rebounds.

Arkansas' win bumped their record up to 9-2. As for North Carolina A&T, their loss dropped their record down to 3-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Arkansas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like North Carolina A&T struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bettors have moved against the Razorbacks slightly, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 29.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 159.5 points.

