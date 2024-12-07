Who's Playing

UTSA Roadrunners @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: UTSA 3-4, Arkansas 6-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

Bud Walton Arena -- Fayetteville, Arkansas TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Arkansas is heading back home. They will welcome the UTSA Roadrunners at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80 points per game this season.

Arkansas is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest win since February 10th on Tuesday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Miami 76-73.

Arkansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Boogie Fland, who earned 18 points plus six assists. Fland had some trouble finding his footing against Illinois on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. D.J. Wagner was another key player, posting 14 points along with five assists and two steals.

Meanwhile, UTSA fought the good fight in their overtime match against Saint Mary's on Tuesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Gaels.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Marcus Millender, who posted 21 points along with three steals. He is on a roll when it comes to steals, as he's now grabbed three or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Primo Spears, who posted 24 points.

Arkansas has been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-2 record this season. As for UTSA, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 3-4.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas just can't miss this season, having nailed 49.8% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for UTSA, though, as they've only made 39.8% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas' sizable advantage in that area, UTSA will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas was able to grind out a solid win over UTSA in their previous meeting back in December of 2018, winning 79-67. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does UTSA have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.