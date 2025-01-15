Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Army Black Knights

Current Records: Lafayette 7-10, Army 8-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Christl Arena -- West Point, New York

Christl Arena -- West Point, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Army Black Knights and the Lafayette Leopards are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Christl Arena. The Black Knights are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.9 points per game this season.

If Army beats Lafayette with 74 points on Wednesday, it's going to be the team's new lucky number: they've won their past two matches with that exact score. Army walked away with a 74-69 win over Lehigh on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Black Knights.

Among those leading the charge was Josh Scovens, who went 7 for 10 en route to 22 points plus three blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (70%). Less helpful for Army was Isaiah Caldwell's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Lafayette's found some homefield redemption this week after a tough overtime loss to Bucknell on Saturday. Lafayette enjoyed a cozy 82-65 victory over Holy Cross.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Lafayette to victory, but perhaps none more so than Justin Vander Baan, who went 8 for 13 en route to 18 points plus six rebounds and two blocks. Vander Baan is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Caleb Williams, who scored 15 points plus five assists and two steals.

Army's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-8. As for Lafayette, their victory bumped their record up to 7-10.

Army came up short against Lafayette in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 64-56. Can Army avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Army has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.