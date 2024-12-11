Who's Playing

Norfolk State Spartans @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Norfolk State 6-4, Baylor 6-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans are taking a road trip to face off against the Baylor Bears at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Foster Pavilion. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.9 points per game this season.

Norfolk State will head out to face Baylor after giving up their first home loss of the season on Monday. Norfolk State fell 80-67 to Hofstra. The Spartans didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Jalen Myers, who posted 17 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Baylor, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging an 88-57 victory over Abilene Christian. The Bears have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 31 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Baylor to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jayden Nunn, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points. Nunn had some trouble finding his footing against UConn on Wednesday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of VJ Edgecombe, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Norfolk State's defeat ended an 18-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 6-4. As for Baylor, their win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Norfolk State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Baylor struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Norfolk State lost to Baylor on the road by a decisive 87-70 margin when the teams last played back in November of 2022. Can Norfolk State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Baylor has won both of the games they've played against Norfolk State in the last 2 years.