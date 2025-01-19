Who's Playing

TCU Horned Frogs @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: TCU 9-7, Baylor 11-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavilion -- Waco, Texas TV: ESPN

What to Know

After two games on the road, Baylor is heading back home. They and the TCU Horned Frogs will face off in a Big 12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Foster Pavilion. The Bears are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.4 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Baylor came up short against Arizona and fell 81-70.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Josh Ojianwuna, who scored eight points along with six rebounds and two steals. Robert O. Wright III was another key player, earning 16 points.

Meanwhile, TCU entered their match against Utah on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. TCU fell 73-65 to Utah. The Horned Frogs didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Like TCU, they lost despite seeing results from several players. Vasean Allette led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 19 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Allette a new career-high in offensive rebounds (four).

Baylor's loss dropped their record down to 11-5. As for TCU, their defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-7.

Baylor was able to grind out a solid victory over TCU when the teams last played back in February of 2024, winning 62-54. Does Baylor have another victory up their sleeve, or will TCU turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Baylor has won 7 out of their last 10 games against TCU.