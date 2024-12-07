Who's Playing

Brescia Bearcats @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Brescia 0-1, Bellarmine 2-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Bellarmine is heading back home. They will welcome the Brescia Bearcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Bellarmine is likely headed into the contest with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Western Carolina on Wednesday. Bellarmine took an 86-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Western Carolina.

Bellarmine struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Western Carolina pulled down 13.

Brescia kicked off their season on the road back in November and hit a couple of potholes. There's no need to mince words: Brescia lost to Evansville, and Brescia lost bad. The score wound up at 96-49. The Bearcats' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it five in a row dating back to last season.

Bellarmine's defeat was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Brescia, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.