Halftime Report

Lipscomb is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Bellarmine.

If Lipscomb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 3-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Lipscomb 11-6, Bellarmine 3-14

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Lipscomb. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knights Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Lipscomb will head into Saturday's match on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Western Georgia on Saturday. Lipscomb blew past Western Georgia 86-67. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 98-83 to North Florida. That's two games in a row now that the Knights have lost by exactly 15 points.

Lipscomb has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Lipscomb has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb strolled past Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 90-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 16-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Bellarmine.