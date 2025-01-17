Halftime Report
Lipscomb is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 36-32 lead against Bellarmine.
If Lipscomb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 12-6 in no time. On the other hand, Bellarmine will have to make due with a 3-15 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Lipscomb Bisons @ Bellarmine Knights
Current Records: Lipscomb 11-6, Bellarmine 3-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Lipscomb. They and the Bellarmine Knights will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Knights Hall. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.
Lipscomb will head into Saturday's match on the come-up: they were handed a two-point loss in their last matchup, but they sure didn't let that happen against Western Georgia on Saturday. Lipscomb blew past Western Georgia 86-67. The Bisons have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 19 points or more this season.
Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight defeat. They received a tough blow as they fell 98-83 to North Florida. That's two games in a row now that the Knights have lost by exactly 15 points.
Lipscomb has been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for Bellarmine, their loss dropped their record down to 3-14.
Thursday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Lipscomb has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bellarmine, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Bellarmine will need to find a way to close that gap.
Lipscomb strolled past Bellarmine when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a score of 90-74. The rematch might be a little tougher for Lipscomb since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Lipscomb is a big 16-point favorite against Bellarmine, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 15.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 146.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Lipscomb has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Bellarmine.
- Feb 28, 2024 - Lipscomb 90 vs. Bellarmine 74
- Jan 06, 2024 - Lipscomb 81 vs. Bellarmine 70
- Jan 21, 2023 - Lipscomb 69 vs. Bellarmine 49
- Feb 23, 2022 - Bellarmine 76 vs. Lipscomb 73
- Jan 15, 2022 - Bellarmine 77 vs. Lipscomb 71
- Jan 09, 2021 - Lipscomb 65 vs. Bellarmine 58
- Jan 08, 2021 - Lipscomb 77 vs. Bellarmine 72