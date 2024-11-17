Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Boise State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-35 lead against Clemson.

Boise State came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Clemson 3-0, Boise State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena -- Boise, Idaho TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Clemson has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Sunday. They are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Boise State Broncos at 1:30 p.m. ET at ExtraMile Arena. The Tigers are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Tuesday, Clemson earned a 75-62 win over Eastern Kentucky.

Clemson's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Viktor Lakhin led the charge by dropping a double-double on 19 points and 12 rebounds. Chase Hunter was another key player, going 6 for 9 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Clemson smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Boise State took their contest on Tuesday with ease, bagging a 100-65 victory over Corban. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-29.

Clemson's win was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Boise State, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Clemson hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Boise State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 86.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Clemson strolled past Boise State in their previous meeting back in November of 2023 by a score of 85-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for Clemson since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Boise State is a 3-point favorite against Clemson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Broncos, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

Clemson won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.