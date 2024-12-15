Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Saint Mary's Gaels @ Boise State Broncos

Current Records: Saint Mary's 9-1, Boise State 6-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Boise State Broncos will face off against the Saint Mary's Gaels at 9:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Mountain America Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Broncos were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, Boise State came up short against Wash. State and fell 74-69.

Andrew Meadow put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 13 en route to 21 points plus seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Tyson Degenhart, who earned 18 points in addition to five rebounds.

Utah typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Saint Mary's proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 72-63 victory over the Utes. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Gaels.

Paulius Murauskas was the offensive standout of the matchup as he went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus seven rebounds.

Boise State's defeat dropped their record down to 6-3. As for Saint Mary's, they pushed their record up to 9-1 with the win, which was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Boise State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.8 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Mary's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Boise State came out on top in a nail-biter against Saint Mary's in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, sneaking past 63-60. Will Boise State repeat their success, or does Saint Mary's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Saint Mary's is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Boise State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Boise State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.