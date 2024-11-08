Who's Playing
VCU Rams @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: VCU 1-0, Boston College 1-0
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The VCU Rams will face off against the Boston College Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
VCU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put the hurt on Bellarmine with a sharp 84-65 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Rams have posted since February 28th.
VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.
Meanwhile, Boston College was able to grind out a solid win over The Citadel on Monday, taking the game 69-60.
Boston College can attribute much of their success to Donald Hand Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Hand Jr. also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.