Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: VCU 1-0, Boston College 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland

Alumni Hall -- Annapolis, Maryland TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The VCU Rams will face off against the Boston College Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Alumni Hall. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

VCU gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener on Monday. They put the hurt on Bellarmine with a sharp 84-65 win. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Rams have posted since February 28th.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Boston College was able to grind out a solid win over The Citadel on Monday, taking the game 69-60.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Donald Hand Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Hand Jr. also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January.