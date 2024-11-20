Halftime Report

Niagara has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 37-33 lead against Bowling Green.

If Niagara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 2-2 in no time. On the other hand, Bowling Green will have to make due with a 1-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ Bowling Green Falcons

Current Records: Niagara 1-2, Bowling Green 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons will face off against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Stroh Center. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83 points per game this season.

Bowling Green is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against Michigan State on Saturday. Bowling Green fell 86-72 to Michigan State. The Falcons were up 40-28 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The losing side was boosted by Youssef Khayat, who had 13 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, Niagara fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Detroit last Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Titans. The Purple Eagles have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Niagara struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Detroit pulled down 13.

Bowling Green's loss dropped their record down to 1-3. As for Niagara, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Bowling Green has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Niagara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Bowling Green is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points.

Odds

Bowling Green is a big 9.5-point favorite against Niagara, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Falcons as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.