Who's Playing

Illinois State Redbirds @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Illinois State 12-8, Bradley 17-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Missouri Valley matchup on schedule as the Illinois State Redbirds and the Bradley Braves are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Carver Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

If Bradley heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Illinois State took over last week. Illinois State snuck past Indiana State with an 85-81 victory on Tuesday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Redbirds.

Illinois State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Dalton Banks out in front who went 6 for 7 en route to 21 points. The dominant performance also gave Banks a new career-high in field goal percentage (85.7%). Another player making a difference was Johnny Kinziger, who posted 20 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, Bradley had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.3 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with an 89-77 victory over the Bruins.

Bradley's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was JaQuan Johnson, who had 17 points plus three steals. Johnson had some trouble finding his footing against Murray State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Christian Davis, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds.

Illinois State's victory bumped their record up to 12-8. As for Bradley, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won nine of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Illinois State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Illinois State couldn't quite finish off Bradley in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 and fell 48-45. Can Illinois State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Illinois State.