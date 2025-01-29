Who's Playing

UIC Flames @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: UIC 13-7, Bradley 18-3

How To Watch

What to Know

UIC is 1-7 against Bradley since November of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Carver Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Flames were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

UIC is likely headed into the match with a focus on the second half, which is when things went downhill against S. Illinois on Saturday. UIC fell to S. Illinois 89-85. The Flames' defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The losing side was boosted by Jordan Mason, who had 23 points along with seven assists and two steals. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Another player making a difference was Ahmad Henderson II, who earned 16 points.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Illinois State on Saturday with four consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with five. They managed a 61-57 victory over the Redbirds.

Bradley got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Christian Davis out in front who scored ten points in addition to seven rebounds.

Even though they won, Bradley struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

UIC's loss dropped their record down to 13-7. As for Bradley, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UIC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80 points per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've been averaging 80.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UIC and Bradley were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup on January 11th, but UIC came up empty-handed after a 61-60 defeat. Can UIC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bradley is a big 8.5-point favorite against UIC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bradley has won 7 out of their last 8 games against UIC.