Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Dartmouth 7-9, Brown 9-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Brown is 8-2 against Dartmouth since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. The Bears will be strutting in after a victory while the Big Green will be stumbling in from a loss.

Brown's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Cornell on Monday. Brown escaped with a win against Cornell by the margin of a single free throw, 83-82.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth ended up a good deal behind Yale on Monday and lost 83-67. The Big Green haven't had much luck with the Bulldogs recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Brown's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 9-7. As for Dartmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-9.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Brown has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.6. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went Brown's way against Dartmouth in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, as Brown made off with an 89-67 victory. Will Brown repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Brown has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.