Who's Playing

J&W-Prov. Griffins @ Brown Bears

Current Records: J&W-Prov. 0-1, Brown 7-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 5, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Brown is 5-0 against J&W-Prov. since December of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Brown Bears will host the J&W-Prov. Griffins at 2:00 p.m. ET at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

Brown's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a serious blow against Kentucky on Tuesday, falling 88-54. That's two games in a row now that the Bears have lost by exactly 34 points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Landon Lewis, who earned 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, J&W-Prov. had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were dealt a punishing 100-51 defeat at the hands of CCSU on Sunday. The Griffins were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 54-15.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, J&W-Prov. struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as CCSU racked up 28.

This is the second loss in a row for Brown and nudges their season record down to 7-5. As for J&W-Prov., their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.

Everything came up roses for Brown against J&W-Prov. when the teams last played back in November of 2021, as the squad secured a 98-47 victory. In that contest, Brown amassed a halftime lead of 53-19, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Brown has won all of the games they've played against J&W-Prov. in the last 9 years.