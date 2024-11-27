Who's Playing
Stony Brook Seawolves @ Brown Bears
Current Records: Stony Brook 2-4, Brown 3-3
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
The Stony Brook Seawolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Brown Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.
On Saturday, Stony Brook found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-63 punch to the gut against Columbia. The Seawolves have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Meanwhile, Brown was able to grind out a solid victory over Canisius on Saturday, taking the game 83-76. With that win, the Bears brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.
Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Brown, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.
Stony Brook didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Brown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.
- Dec 29, 2023 - Stony Brook 69 vs. Brown 65
- Nov 17, 2022 - Brown 64 vs. Stony Brook 53
- Dec 07, 2019 - Stony Brook 79 vs. Brown 63
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brown 71 vs. Stony Brook 69
- Nov 22, 2017 - Stony Brook 77 vs. Brown 64
- Dec 31, 2016 - Stony Brook 92 vs. Brown 89