Stony Brook Seawolves @ Brown Bears

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-4, Brown 3-3

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

The Stony Brook Seawolves are taking a road trip to face off against the Brown Bears at 2:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center.

On Saturday, Stony Brook found themselves the reluctant recipients of an 82-63 punch to the gut against Columbia. The Seawolves have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Brown was able to grind out a solid victory over Canisius on Saturday, taking the game 83-76. With that win, the Bears brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

Stony Brook's loss dropped their record down to 2-4. As for Brown, the victory got them back to even at 3-3.

Stony Brook didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Brown in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 69-65 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Stony Brook since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Stony Brook has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Brown.