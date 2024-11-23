Who's Playing

Rider Broncs @ Bucknell Bison

Current Records: Rider 3-2, Bucknell 4-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania

Sojka Pavilion -- Lewisburg, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Rider Broncs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bucknell Bison at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Sojka Pavilion. The Broncs might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 20 turnovers on Tuesday.

Rider is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 90 points last Tuesday, they were much more limited against Iowa on Tuesday. They fell victim to a painful 83-58 defeat at the hands of the Hawkeyes. The Broncs' loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, Bucknell strolled past N.J. Tech with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 81-64. That 17 point margin sets a new team best for the Bison this season.

Bucknell's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Achile Spadone, who went 5 for 7 en route to 14 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Ian Motta, who scored 15 points plus five rebounds and two blocks.

Bucknell was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in February.

Rider's defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 3-2. As for Bucknell, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 4-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rider has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bucknell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Rider was able to grind out a solid win over Bucknell when the teams last played back in November of 2021, winning 85-79. Will Rider repeat their success, or does Bucknell have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rider has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Bucknell.